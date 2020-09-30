Sioux Central can’t recover from first-half deficit

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Tyson Boer ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Western Christian scored sll six of its touchdowns in the first half as the Wolfpack spoiled Sioux Central’s homecoming with a 42-6 win last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
Western Christian scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and four in the second to build a 42-0 halftime lead.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.