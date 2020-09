This group always met at Hy-Vee for coffee, that is, until COVID-19. Now they set up at Chautauqua Park and provide their own goodies. Clockwise from far right: Pat Gunville, Mary Hartman, Ruth Ann Maxon, Betty Kirby, Patty Barnes, Rose Reiling and Delphine Demers.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.