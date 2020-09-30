Ridge View comes up short to IKM-Manning, 20-14

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Quarterback Cade Harriman passed for 124 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as IKM-Manning defeated Ridge View 20-14 in a district game last Friday at Holstein.
Ridge View grabbed an early 6-0 lead when Harriman ran 38 yards for a touchdown. IKM-Manning took a 7-6 lead on a 33-yard TD pass. The Wolves led 7-6 at halftime.
