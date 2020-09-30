Red flag warning issued for BV County

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Dry conditions and strong winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issues a red flag warning that includes Buena Vista and Cherokee County.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the City of Storm Lake asked residents to use caution using fire pits, grills or any other manner that can cause a fire. Leaf burning is not permitted in the city limits at any time.
