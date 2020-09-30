Newell-Fonda holds off late charge by K-P to win, 32-22

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Quarterback Gabe Sievers rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown as Newell-Fonda, ranked seventh in 8-man, overcame a late rally by Kingsley-Pierson to win 32-22 last Friday at Newell.
The Mustangs took a 26-6 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Panthers scored two touchdowns to make it a 10-point game.
