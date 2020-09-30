Karl Lovin
Karl A. Lovin, 92, of Albert City died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. To watch the live stream of the funeral service, please use the link: https://us02web.zoom. us/j/83717080931. Burial will take place in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.
