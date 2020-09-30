A funeral service/life celebration for Jane Spooner will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Storm Lake Elementary School, 1810 Hyland Dr. It will be a "drive-in" service with audio via your car radio. Due to COVID-19 precautions and the continuing pandemic, there will be no family visitation or reception following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Buena Vista County Community Foundation in memory of Jane Spooner at P.O. Box 711, Storm Lake, IA 50588. The family requests no flowers at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.