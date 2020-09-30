IDPH refuses to release Covid data on schools

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
By Tom Cullen | The Storm Lake Times |
The Iowa Department of Public Health says area school districts can’t release any information about student populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic because it might affect their privacy rights, a position openness advocates claim works against the return to in-person school.
