Editorials: Renewable revolution

Tesla announced last week that it plans to offer an all-electric sedan with range of more than 300 miles for $25,000 or less within three years. Forbes hailed the news as the end of the internal combustion engine. The hitch is in the batteries, but billions upon billions are being invested, especially in South Korea and China, on research and development of new technology. Tesla is not blowing smoke. Google is designing the car now, not necessarily Detroit.

In North Dakota, fracking jobs that went bust during the pandemic already are being replaced by wind turbine technician jobs that pay about $53,000 per year. It is the fastest-growing job sector in the USA. Albert City-Truesdale has eliminated its energy bill by going solar. The cost of solar has declined by 90% in a decade, and the price of wind energy has been cut in half. Solar installers make about $45,000 per year. There are now nearly as many people working in wind and solar as in the fossil fuels industries.

A renewable energy revolution is underway, and Iowa is at the center of it. We have among the highest average wind speeds in North America and as much potential for solar energy as Florida. We have a state mindset that is fully vested in renewable energy, a critical mass of knowledge in the private sector and state research universities, and a geographic position that situates us perfectly for energy markets.

But we have a President who insists that climate change is a hoax, that wind turbines kill birds (then what about all those goose droppings around here?), and that renewables amounts to “taking away your energy.” And, there are turfgrass groups in Iowa funded by mysterious sources who are spreading misinformation that wind turbines harm human health, and have been successful in blocking some wind projects. The fossil fuel industry may have investments in renewables, but they have far more invested in technology that is setting the planet on fire.

The future for rural America lies in this revolution.

It requires space, which gives rural areas a natural advantage. It provides well-paying jobs in places that are losing them. It works well with agriculture (we are finally achieving commercial-scale methane energy projects that limit carbon emissions, for example). But all of it needs research support at the state and federal level, and legislative support to clear development hurdles (new, smart-grid transmission right-of-way being chief among them).

We are well down this track because of previous commitments made during the Bush and Obama Administrations that have been ignored or discarded by the Trump Administration. The wind energy production tax credit is set to expire in a couple years. Much of the Obama clean energy agenda has been dismantled.

Joe Biden understands the wealth creation potential in a new energy economy. He proposes a $2 trillion climate agenda that will significantly speed up solar deployment, secure renewable tax credits, enhance battery research and electric vehicle production in shuttered Rust Belt plants, and build out the Iowa wind infrastructure to its full potential.

The automakers are going electric. The Chinese are already experimenting with personal electric drones that can fly by GPS. The potential is huge if we move to capture it. With the planet on fire, Iowa beset by extreme weather, ice caps threatening to subsume Manhattan, we will have little choice but to get about this business. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission last week released a report calling for some sort of carbon fee and trading program — when the boys in Chicago are on board, you know the train is ready to roll.

Iowa must not let the opportunity slip by. It starts with voting for renewable energy this November. And then it gets down to the hard work in Congress and state legislatures of hastening this revolution. We have no time to waste. It could rejuvenate rural Iowa and save the planet in the process.

-ART CULLEN