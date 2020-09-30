Dorothy Bruns

Dorothy A. Bruns, 93, of Alta died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Estherville.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Alvina Bruns, the daughter of William and Anna (Wittrock) Fritz, was born on Oct. 7, 1926 in Galva. As an infant, she was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein on Dec. 12, 1926. She was later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alta on April 6, 1941.

Dorothy attended grade school and high school. She graduated from Alta High School in 1944. During wartime, she worked in Omaha making planes and ammunition.

On Sept. 7, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Orin L. Bruns at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alta. The couple was blessed with three children: Dennis, Roger and Bruce. Dorothy and Orin were married for 66 years.

Dorothy was active in St. Paul Lutheran Church through being a charter member and part of the ladies’ aid. Dorothy was also a member of a card club.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with Orin on many trips, including bus tours. She always had her camera to take pictures of all the memories over the years. Dorothy will be forever remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who loved caring for her family and never let anyone leave without a care package.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Dennis (Sandy) Bruns of Cedar Rapids; Roger (Barb) Bruns of Lenexa, Kan.; Bruce (Pam) Bruns of Estherville; grandchildren: Tammy Bruns, Todd Bruns, Brittany (Jimmy) Carter, Lyndsay (Casey) Burden, Brandon Whitacre, Emily Bruns, Anna Bruns; great-grandchildren: Charlie, Maddie, Mikey, Tommy, Grace, Matthew and Izaac; sister-in-law Phyllis Bruns; brother-in-law Waldo Bruns; extended family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Orin Bruns in 2013; and brother Earl (Betty) Fritz.