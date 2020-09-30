BVU striving to deliver ‘normal’ educational experience during pandemic

BY BRIAN A. LENZMEIER

Hello Storm Lake Friends and Neighbors:

As we transition from summer to fall, I often find myself grateful for the changing of the seasons and the flurry of activity. The harvest has begun. Hunting season is around the corner. Some of the fall sports are in full swing, at least at the high school level. The air feels crisp. The colors on the trees in The City Beautiful shift from green to yellow, orange and red. It is my favorite time of year.

To say this fall feels different than the past 17 falls I have spent in Storm Lake is an understatement, as we and our colleagues in the K-12 education sector strive to deliver as “normal” of an educational experience as possible in the midst of a pandemic, and at a time when the nation is bitterly divided politically.

Health and safety decisions are seemingly made based on feelings rather than hard science. As a scientist, this is difficult for me, as the measures we have implemented at BVU, which include mask-wearing, physical distancing, and regular cleaning, when followed, have been highly effective at protecting our community members from infection.

Yet we, like all other private colleges, continue to struggle with cases that always get traced back to choices made where safety measures were not followed when outside the eye of employees or when off-campus.

I am very proud of how BVU’s students have followed safety guidelines when in class and when in common spaces, and our very low employee infection rate is a result of their good citizenship. I am also very proud of the BVU employees, many of whom worked overtime this summer to get the campus ready to open, and many of whom are burning the candle at both ends now to keep our campus open for our students. BVU’s remarkable resilience continues to inspire me every day.

I am happy to report that our overall enrollment at Buena Vista University for fall was 1,863, up from 1,816 one year ago. This total includes students in our online, hybrid, and graduate programs. On our Storm Lake residential campus, we have 733 full- and part time students, exactly the same number of students we had one year ago. While we would love to see growth, at a time when enrollment across the private colleges is down 10 percent regionally, we are pleased to have held our own during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We had excellent first- to second-year retention, and our last two classes of new students were the largest in the past seven years, so I am very optimistic with solid numbers in the first- and second-year classes that we are moving in the right direction.

We’ve got a solid mix of strong academic programs and improving athletics teams. We have new opportunities for students to engage in their passions outside the classroom, including a growing marching band and a cheer/dance team. We also feature new opportunities for students in esports, livestock show team, and a rodeo team with local legend Marty Barnes as our head coach. I am excited about our future.

Like you, I have missed seeing our Beaver athletes competing in football, volleyball, and soccer this fall. We are optimistic they will take the field, pitch, court, track, and course this spring. Our coaches have spent a lot of time with our athletes helping them prepare for spring competitions, and working to “practice” within some NCAA requirements designed to be implemented at major NCAA Division I universities where the resources available far exceed those of small private colleges like the members of the American Rivers Conference. We are doing the best we can right now, working within the constraints and cannot wait for the day when our athletes can compete against their peers.

While our campus remains closed right now to outside events and visitors, this summer we completed most of the renovation of the Harold Walter Siebens Forum. We remodeled much of our library space and now have an expanded area for the Center for Academic Excellence, our heavily used tutoring center where students receive free tutoring from peers. The space has seen an uptick in student use, as the layout was designed to better address the needs of our students. We will be excited to welcome you in to see the new space when the pandemic has passed, and it is safe to do so.

In conclusion, I want to thank the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for all the support its medical staff and employees have provided us during the COVID-19 pandemic. BVRMC is a great partner, offering support, ideas, and time with our staff as we navigate an unprecedented health challenge. I also encourage you to be patient and show our K-12 schools and their employees some grace during this academic year. Teachers, coaches, administrators, and staff members are under immense pressure. They are having to navigate complex issues and overcome setbacks and new challenges every day. They need our support and willingness to be a part of solutions to the challenges they face.

Storm Lake and Northwest Iowa are a great place to live because of the community that exists here. Now, more than ever, is the time to work together to build a brighter future for our children.

Brian A. Lenzmeier, Ph.D., is the interim president of Buena Vista University.