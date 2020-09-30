BUENA VISTA NOTEBOOK

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
BVU runners host triangular meet
Sophomore Qiana Roderick ran a strong season-opening race for the Buena Vista women’s cross country team last Saturday and led the Beavers with her fourth-place individual finish in a time of 24 minutes, 16.5 seconds. Wren Klump finished 23rd overall at 26:47.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.