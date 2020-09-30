Alta-Aurelia wins three matches to capture title of own tournament

Alta-Aurelia won three of its four matches to capture the championship of its own tournament last Saturday.

The Warriors beat GTRA 21-12, 21-18 in their first match. Shea Lockin led the team in hitting by going 8-for-12 with eight kills. Maggie Bloom was 10-for-10 with six kills and Sierra Hill 8-for-10 with six kills. Jenna Nielsen was 9-for-11 with four kills.