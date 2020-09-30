Alta-Aurelia wins three matches to capture title of own tournament

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Alta-Aurelia won three of its four matches to capture the championship of its own tournament last Saturday.
The Warriors beat GTRA 21-12, 21-18 in their first match. Shea Lockin led the team in hitting by going 8-for-12 with eight kills. Maggie Bloom was 10-for-10 with six kills and Sierra Hill 8-for-10 with six kills. Jenna Nielsen was 9-for-11 with four kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.