Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to their highest level since May

By Clark Kauffman | Iowa Capital Dispatch

The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is continuing to trend upward and has reached its highest level since late May.

The upward trend in hospitalizations began about 10 days ago. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported there were 353 Iowans hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since May 29, and an increase of 10 from the previous day.