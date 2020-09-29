In heated first debate, Ernst and Greenfield clash on vacant court seat, mask mandate

Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020
By Linh Ta | Iowa Capital Dispatch
In their first televised debate, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield sparred over the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation vote and argued over the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criminal justice reform.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.