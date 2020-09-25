Staying close to home

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

It’s hard to attribute any benefits to the pandemic, but one might be that I’m not driving nearly as much as I used to, saving gas and wear and tear on the car. I used to drive about 1,500 miles per month. Now it’s about 150 miles.

We’d drive to Chicago a couple times a year where our daughter Bridget lives, and on to South Bend, Ind., 90 miles east for a couple Notre Dame football games. We’d try to make at least one trip to Arlington, Va., each summer to visit our son Justin. We’d make the trip a two or three-day drive so we could visit friends and family along the way. And to avoid the hassle of flying.

We haven’t seen the kids since Christmas when they both came home. They’re stuck in their apartments working from their homes and not traveling either. My only trip outside Storm Lake since the first of the year has been to Spencer for my semi-annual prostate exam with the urologist. Not exactly what I would consider a pleasure trip, but at least I got a good report on the exam.

In the past we’d make a few trips to Omaha and Des Moines each year to pick Justin up at the airport, see friends, family or a concert or special event. And maybe Mary would slip into a mall.

I haven’t been driving the car to work much either. I try to walk instead for the exercise. It takes me 13 minutes to cover the nine blocks. Once a week in the evening we drive around town just to see what’s going on — like old folks do — and see if we can find Tim and Jill Gallagher out walking around. And one of these days I may get crazy and take a spin down the newly resurfaced Highway 71 between Storm Lake and Early!

Yes, it’s a pretty exciting life I lead nowadays. At least I’m saving money on gasoline.