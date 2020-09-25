Smooth sailing on 71

The long-sought resurfacing of Hwy. 71 between Storm Lake and Early is underway, with asphalt work by InRoads Paving of Des Moines expected to be completed by the end of next week. These photos were taken Wednesday afternoon in front of the ammonia tanks four miles north of Early. A pilot car guides traffic through the construction area. TIMES photos by JOHN CULLEN

