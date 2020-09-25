POLICE & COURTS

Published Friday, September 25, 2020
Man associated with pot robbery expected to plead guilty
A Fort Dodge man who allegedly told four Iowa Central Community College athletes that the Buena Vista County Sheriff was hot on their tail after a robbery of marijuana in Albert City in 2018 is expected to plead guilty to charges in connection with the incident.
