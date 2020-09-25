Phyllis Taylor

Phyllis Marie Taylor, 91, of Decorah, and formerly of Newell and Storm Lake, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Aase Haugen Senior Care Faculty.

A Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with masks required and social distancing encouraged. Burial will be at a later date.

Phyllis was born Feb. 4, 1929 at the family home in Poland Township, to Roy Everett and Marie Frances Morris. She graduated from Webb High School. She was introduced to Wallace Arthur Taylor at a dance at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park. They eloped on Jan. 31, 1948 in Princeton, Minn. They moved to the Reading, Minn. area where they spent two years before relocating to the Storm Lake area. In 1964, Phyllis negotiated the purchase of acreage near Newell.

After raising their four children, she spent most of her working career in occupations caring for other people. She received a degree from Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg and worked with special needs adults in Sac City, Mount Ayr and Decorah before retiring back in Newell on their acreage. She moved to Decorah in 2011 to help care for husband in the nursing home.

She loved cats and always had at least one around most of her life. When she needed a little more care her children had a hard time convincing her to move to assisted living. But once she got there, she made lots of good friends and enjoyed spending time with them. After falling several times, she was forced to move to Aase Haugen Senior Care and again her children had a hard time convincing her to move. But once she got there, she made more good friends and loved it there.

Those who knew her will miss her unselfish giving, positive attitude, genuine concern for those in need. She would greet you with her warm smile and twinkling blue eyes and always had things to talk about.

She is survived by her sister Betty Miller of Ilion, N.Y.; sisters-in-law: Alpharetta Palaschak of Adrian, Minn.; and Jacquelleen (Bruce) Vatne of Mendota Heights, Minn.; and brother-in-law Arthur Roger Taylor of Brook Park, Minn.; children: Allen (Marilee) Taylor of Decorah; Susan (John) Marshall of Bloomington, Minn.; David (Andrea) Taylor of Newell; and daughter-in-law Bonnie Taylor of Wayland; grandchildren: Jason (Angela) Taylor, Ann (Brian) Wise, Christopher (Shirlee) Taylor, Bryon (Julie) Taylor, Nicole (Brandon) Brevig, Benjamin (Rebecca) Marshall, Thomas Marshall, Shane Marshall, Jeremy Taylor, Chad (Jenn Bovero) Taylor, Michelle Taylor Wilson, Sara (Thomas) Ptack, Adam (Amber) Taylor; 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and extended family of generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are Wallace Taylor; parents Roy and Marie Morris; son Richard Taylor; grandson Nathan Taylor; brother Richard and wife Shirley Morris; brother-in-law, Paul Miller; sisters-in-law: Wanda and husband Kenneth Drzycimski, Hazel and husband James Griffith, Florence and husband Loren Siegersma, Colleen and husband Lonnie Leonard, Susan Taylor and brother-in-law Fred Palaschak; parents-in-law Arthur and Lillie Taylor; and step-mother-in-law Estella Graham Taylor.