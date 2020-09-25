Party over duty

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In February 2016, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly, nine months before the presidential election. The Republican controlled Senate led by Mitch McConnell announced that it would be unconscionable to allow a president in the year of a presidential election to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice. Chuck Grassley, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, refused to allow a hearing on Barak Obama’s appointment of Merrick Garland, so the selection of the next Justice rolled over to Donald Trump.

Both Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst fully endorsed the McConnell rule that the Senate could not advise and consent to the approval of the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice in a presidential election year. Now the test of character begins. Will Senators Ernst and Grassley pass the test or will they surrender to political expediency and vote to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg before the election just 45 days from now.

My guess is that both of them will show the voters of Iowa that their fealty to Trump means more to them than honesty and integrity. They will likely offer some lame excuses but no amount of weasel words will absolve their rank hypocrisy.

Ernst and Grassley lied to the voters of Iowa. With them its party over honesty, integrity and duty. Neither deserve another term in office.

WILLIS HAMILTON

Storm Lake