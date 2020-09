Ella Larsen went 39-for-42 in hitting with a career-high 25 kills, was 19-for-19 in serving with three aces, and charted 14 digs and two blocks to help lead Newell-Fonda to a nonconference win over Spencer on Tuesday night in Newell.

Set scores were 24-26, 25-9, 25-14, 25-11.