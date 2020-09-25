Lois Margaret Lytle, 88, of Storm Lake died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on Sept. 6, 2020.

Memorial services will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to St. John Lutheran Church, Storm Lake Public Library in Lois’ memory or Lois Lytle Memorial Fund. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Lois was born Feb. 9, 1932 in Bay City, Mich., the daughter of Reverend August Richard and Alvina Pauline (Kreutzer) Nuechterlein. She was baptized later that month by her father who was the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Lois received her early education at Immanuel Lutheran School in Bay City. In 1942, she moved with her family to Fowler, Mich. and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fowler. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Mich. in 1949 and continued her education at Michigan State University at East Lansing, Mich.

On June 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Freeman Jacob Lytle at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fowler, Mich. The Lord blessed this marriage with six children — four sons and two daughters. The family moved to Storm Lake in 1968 where Lois was a loving wife and mother.

Lois entered the life insurance profession in 1976 as an agent with American Mutual Life through the Patton Insurance Agency in Storm Lake. In 1984, she obtained her Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. In 1987, she was also awarded the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) degree from the American College. She served her many clients for 38 years and was an active member and president of the Northwest Central Iowa Life Underwriters Association. She served for several years as an Education Chairman for the State of Iowa National Association of Life Underwriters.

Lois was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and served her Lord as a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. She taught Sunday School and mid-week religion classes. She was also a member of the choir, Ladies Aid, Mary & Martha Guild, Altar Guild and the Stewardship and Parish Relations Boards.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: son Mark Lytle of Urbandale; son Courtney Lytle of Orange City; daughter Dawn Lytle of Lake Lure, N.C.; son Allen (Kim) Lytle of Aurelia; son Thomas (Jodi) Lytle of Aurelia; and daughter Kristen (Gregg) Allen of Spencer; brother-in-law Paul Wilkins of Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law Jean Nuechterlein of Denver, Colo.; and step-sister Doris Braun of Winston Salem, N.C.; grandchildren: Brianne (Lance) Goings, Jeffrey Lytle, Jennifer (Joseph) Lappegard, Brent (Sarah) Lytle, Blake (Amanda) Lytle, Brooke (Mark) Robb, Taylor (Rebekah) Allen, Austin (fiancé Lauren) Allen, Dalton Lytle, Maclayn (Zach) Baumhover, Rachel Lytle, Joshua (Kristin) Cedar, Nicholas (Mary) Cedar and Cody (Katie) Cedar; 21 great-grandchildren: Madison and Jayden Goings; Braxton and Eastyn Lytle; Scott, Shane, Grace and Emily Lytle; Jason and Jayda Lappegard; Olivia and Allie Robb; Maeryn, Claire, Chloe and Mika Cedar; Harper and Heidi Allen; Quinn and Elsie Cedar; Wesley Baumhover.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents August and Alvina Nuechterlein; step-mother Hulda Nuechterlein; sisters: Phyllis Wilkins and Marilyn Boettger; brother Richard Nuechterlein; step-sister Mildred Ruppel; brothers-in-law: Robert Boettger and Robert Braun; and grandson Robert Lytle.