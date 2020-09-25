Jack Green, 82, of Albert City died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. To watch the live stream of the funeral service, please use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82700196503. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.