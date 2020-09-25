Published Friday, September 25, 2020
St. Mary’s PTP will host a virtual 5K Halloween Hustle walk or fun. All proceeds from the shirt sales will go towards the two new water refill stations in the school. Shirt orders are due Oct. 2.
Wear your Halloween Hustle tee, complete your 5K anytime and anywhere between the dates of Oct. 24-31.
