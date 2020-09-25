Gerald Nieland

Gerald D. Nieland, 68, of Newell died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will take place on Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

Gerald Duane Nieland, the son of Cyril and Barbara (Reis) Nieland, was born on March 18, 1952 in Sac City. Gerald was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City.

He attended grade school and high school at Newell Providence. He earned his high school diploma in 1971. Later, Gerald attended taxidermy school.

On Aug. 14, 1989, Gerald was united in marriage to Debra Robinson Creley in Wall Lake.

In his free time, Gerald enjoyed being outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, camping or taking motorcycle rides. He also was a carpenter and enjoyed taxidermy. Above all, he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Debra Nieland of Newell; daughter Jennifer Tovar of Newell; brother Bruce (Robin) Nieland of Newell; sisters: Shirley Mitchell of Fonda; Anne Bonde of Alexander; Brenda (Coby) Shank of Clive; grandchildren: Jon Sebastian Tovar of Newell; and Alicia Tovar of Fonda; brother-in-law Philip (Babs) Robinson of Spokane, Wash.; and sister-in-law Sharon (Harley) Grau of Newell; extended family and friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Barbara Nieland; siblings: Steve Nieland and Jean Ann Nieland; and brother-in-law Randy Bonde.