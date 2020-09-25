Friday night football scores

Published Friday, September 25, 2020

Alta-Aurelia quarterback Cade Rohwer tosses the ball to running back Preston McCoy during the Warriors' game Friday night against West Hancock. TIMES photo by JAKE KURTZ

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21; 

Newell-Fonda 32, Kingsley-Pierson 22; 

West Hancock 54, Alta-Aurelia 26; 

Western Christian 42, Sioux Central 6; 

IKM-Manning 20, Ridge View 14

