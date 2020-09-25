Friday night football scores
Alta-Aurelia quarterback Cade Rohwer tosses the ball to running back Preston McCoy during the Warriors' game Friday night against West Hancock. TIMES photo by JAKE KURTZ
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21;
Newell-Fonda 32, Kingsley-Pierson 22;
West Hancock 54, Alta-Aurelia 26;
Western Christian 42, Sioux Central 6;
IKM-Manning 20, Ridge View 14
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees