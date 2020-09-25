Editorials: None of your business

Local authorities tell us that they cannot reveal the number of active Covid cases by school district under orders from the Iowa Department of Public Health. It supposedly would be an invasion of privacy. It is nothing of the sort. It is part of a well-documented effort by the state and federal government to suppress public information about the virus to make us think that things are under control when they are not.

If this shroud of secrecy has a familiar ring, we refer you to the investigations by Pro Publica and The Storm Lake Times into emails among federal, state and local health officials, and meat industry executives, to slow down virus testing in processing plants and not report surges in infections until a certain threshold was reached. The idea was to keep the plants open and lines running up to speed at the potential cost of human lives.

The same thing is happening now.

We are experiencing a predictable surge in the pandemic locally and regionally as school resumes. There have been severe spikes in neighboring counties, and there has been a steady rise in Buena Vista County in recent weeks. Dr. Michael Osterholm, one of the world’s leading epidemiologists from the University of Minnesota, recently warned us to expect a “significant” September surge with classes resuming. He was right. It is happening.

Buena Vista University reported a recent spike in cases, reported it to the public and described its quarantine process. Parents, students, faculty and staff can trust that they are getting the information they need to be safe. The American Rivers Conference called off fall contact sports and delayed winter sports.

K-12 public schools, controlled by the state, are barred from behaving so responsibly. Data is kept secret. Teachers fall ill and nobody hears. An absence of fact sparks rumors, and rumors cause damage. A vacuum of facts also can groom a sense that things are okay, that young folks are darn near immune, and that we can go on playing football and pretend that nothing is wrong. Which goes by way of saying that business can go on, because this is really about keeping the economy chugging.

Our state of child care is so sorry that we have to keep cramming children in school boxes no matter what so that their mothers and fathers can report to work on the line. Schools are our daycare system. They are vital to keeping workers working in factories and fields.

Parents would like to know that their children are safe in their particular school. You would think they would have a right to know. You would think that a worker could sue his employer for forcing that worker into unsafe conditions. Neither is so. State and federal politicians have been suppressing data and blocking worker protections to get the economy moving before November.

So we operate in the dark. How many students are ill in Storm Lake? Not sure. Nobody will say. Could one district be a hotspot? None of your business. How should we proceed? As if it were just another fine autumn day, and since it could be your last you might as well live in the bliss of ignorance. That has become our Iowa way.

Freedom to fail

With half as many farmers today, we should have all concluded by now that “Freedom to Farm” brought to us by the Reagan Administration is a failure. The only thing keeping most farmers afloat this year is another disaster payment, this one $14 billon. We suppose we should be grateful, assuming the money goes where it is needed and not to JBS of Brazil. Yet farm income over the past three years, at least, has depended entirely on bailouts for disasters created by the Trump Administration, primarily in the form of trade wars.

We are not opposed to helping farmers through crop insurance and disaster payments. We just think it is time to admit that farmers need a safety net. It would be better to provide that safety net in the form of conservation payments to working farmers than crop insurance checks for planting that flooded river bottom. It also is time to admit that government always has been and always will be involved in controlling agriculture and food production through subsidies. It has been so since the days of the Pharoahs. If we can finally realize that, we can begin to have a discussion about the best way to subsidize our food system. Given climate peril, agricultural resiliency would seem to outbid all-out production regardless of cost. That’s partly what this election will be about in Iowa.

-ART CULLEN