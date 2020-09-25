Dorothy Bruns
Dorothy Bruns, 93, of Alta died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Estherville.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees