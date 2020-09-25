Dorothy Bruns, 93, of Alta died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Estherville.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.