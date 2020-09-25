Biblical and political ruminations

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In the Sept. 16 SL Times I noticed two authors employed the admonition “Love They Neighbor as Thyself.” It is Biblical and one author claimed it is a “core American value that eclipses any political party.”

I ruminated on this phrase a few years ago. I had gotten infected with the metaphysics virus and one symptom is to question the true meaning of any given widely accepted principle. For example my Sunday School claimed Peter said “Build your House Upon a Rock,” which I thought meant you had to go around poking a long stick in the ground before excavating for any new structure. Or take the Good Samaritan parable. Does it merely praise helping someone in trouble or also question the Jewish priestly class?

Perhaps my mathematical training kicked in remembering the principle that when proven “p implies q” then the corollary is “not q proves not p.” Implied in the phrase “love your neighbor as yourself” is the condition that you “love yourself.” So when we see behavior that questions whether certain individuals love their neighbor, can we be forgiven for thinking, perhaps, that person does not have a very high opinion of themselves?

So my “thoughts and prayers” go out to all the unmasked, the social gatherers, the immigrant haters, racists, the entire “I've got mine, good luck getting yours” crowd, with an earnest special prayer for all those who boated around Storm Lake waving banners, wasting fuel and scaring fish.

May you soon find some way to love yourself.

Prayerfully,

RON PLATT

Overland Park, Kan.