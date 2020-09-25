Alice Peterson

Alice Marie Peterson entered into eternal life at 3:06 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020.

Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9-11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be held at a later date in Storm Lake Cemetery.

Alice was born to Esther Edith Peterson and Alfred Emanual Peterson on Feb. 10, 1937 in Storm Lake. They made their home on a farm east of Alta. She attended Alta Community School all 12 years.

Growing up, she was great help to her parents and brothers Richard, Roger and Norman. She was baptized in 1937 and confirmed in 1948. She later attended Buena Vista College, obtaining a two-year teaching degree (1957-1959). Following that, she went back to BVU and received her four-year teaching degree.

Nashwank-Keewatin School was honored to get a wonderful Iowa farm girl to northern Minnesota to teach for three years. Wanting to be closer to her family, Alice obtained a fourth grade position in the Albert Lea School System, where she taught fourth grade in four different elementary schools for 34 years. There, she touched the lives of many fellow instructors, students, church members and anyone else she met. She retired from teaching in 1997 and stayed in Albert Lea and was active in volunteering. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church women's group, did secretary work, helped with ABC Reading Club, volunteered at the hospital, and drove for Meals on Wheels. For 50 years she was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, where she served as treasurer for the State of Minnesota and the state president. Alice spent a lot of time with fellow retired teachers and friends.

To be closer to relatives, she moved back to Alta in 2008. There she joined the Alta Methodist church and was involved in serving the church. She also joined Alta Kiwanis. She entered into Wel-Life in 2009 and met a lot of new friends. There she took an active part in the lives of many fellow residents. Alice finished her last few years in Wel-Life, Newell Good Samaritan and Accura Healthcare in Aurelia.

Preceding her in death was her father, Alfred E. Peterson and her mother, Esther E. Peterson.

Those left to cherish her memories include her brothers: Richard (MaryEllen) Peterson of Bothell, Wash.; Roger Peterson of Alta; and Norman (Phyllis) Peterson of Los Luna, N.M. Also surviving her were nephews: Corey (Megan) Peterson, Jon (Haley) Peterson, Cole Peterson, Mike (Tara) Downie; nieces: Staci (Kevin) Lord, Kari (Anthony) Hager, Cassady (Lucas) Bartlett and Melonie (Cale) Furstenberg. She will also be fondly remembered by 15 great-nieces and nephews.