Storm Lake native Bjorkgren interviews with Indiana Pacers

BY JAKE KURTZ | The Storm Lake Times

Storm Lake native Nate Bjorkgren has emerged as a candidate to become the next head coach of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Bjorkgren, a Storm Lake High School (1993) and Buena Vista University graduate, interviewed for the Pacers’ coaching vacancy.

Bjorkgren, 45, has been an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors for three seasons under head coach Nick Nurse, a Carroll native. The Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019 with him on the bench.