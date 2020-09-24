Faust Institute closing Storm Lake campus

Faust Institute of Cosmetology announced Thursday that it will close its Storm Lake campus on Dec. 31 after four decades of operation.

Faust owner Justin Latham said in a news release that the decision was a “difficult one.”

“We want to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Storm Lake community, as well as the thousands of students, staff and clients that walked through our doors for over 40 years,” Latham said. “We appreciate you and have so many fond memories to take with us.”