White House: Iowa needs a mask mandate to prevent ‘unnecessary’ deaths

BY CLARK KAUFFMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch

The White House has renewed its call for Iowa to impose a statewide mandate for masks in order to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus and prevent unnecessary deaths.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report on Iowa for Sept. 20 restates concerns expressed in a Sept. 13 report from the task force. It says that Iowa continues to be in the “red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week.” That’s the seventh-highest rate in the country, the task force notes.