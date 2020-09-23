Warning
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Most online businesses want to save your credit card number so it will be conveniently ready for your next purchase. This is convenient but it is also dangerous. Google had my card number tied to an email address. A scammer used that email to run up a big bill on my card before I discovered it. Google denied that it was fraud because the tie was legitimate. Discover then denied that it was fraud because Google said it wasn’t.
It was very profitable for the scammer because he played Bingo without paying for it. It was very profitable for Google because they got busines they would not have had otherwise. It was very profitable for the credit card company because of the interest they will charge my account.
For me, I am out an amount about equal to a year’s Social Security income for the scam and another year’s SS income for the interest. It will probably be three years before I can have discretionary funds enough to have a cup of coffee at Hardee’s.
MARVIN MILLER
Storm Lake
