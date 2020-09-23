Voting Republican

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I was one of the votes that President Trump received in 2016. I voted because of judicial nominations and burdensome regulations. Not being disappointed in these accomplishments and the added bonus of a growing economy, i.e. lower unemployment for many demographics, higher wages earned, better trade agreements. Add the recent foreign policy gains in peace agreements in the Middle East. I have been reassured the selection was correct.

The domestic unrest in many communities this summer have cost estimated billions of dollars in destroyed infrastructure and private property. President Trump and other Republicans have been out front trying to lead to a calmer society while Democratic leadership has been mute or detrimental.

Take time and go to www.commitmenttoamerica.com . This website outlines how Republican leadership intends to restore, rebuild and renew this great country.

With all these considerations, I plan to vote for President Trump, Senator Ernst, for Congress Randy Feenstra, Iowa Senate Craig Williams, and Iowa House Gary Worthan. I urge all to support these candidates as well.

STEVE WILLIAMS

Storm Lake