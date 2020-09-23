A tribute to Bruce Benna

By Gina and Tom Harrington of Jefferson, submitted by Joyce Sandine in honor of Bruce Benna, a friend and Vietnam veteran with ties to Storm Lake

“Always be Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw played on the radio and I remembered who recently passed away, Bruce Benna, who I believe deserves homage.

Bruce was a humble and kind man who, despite being a genius at his craft (construction/carpentry) and mathematics, loved to wear the silliest t-shirt he could find (he had a closetful of them), making everyone around him instantly comfortable and most often, laughing at his own self-deprecatory humor.

On the jobsite, when it was break time, everybody loved to migrate into Bruce’s circle, knowing he would have a new story to tell or a humorous view of looking at the day’s newest challenge, with the solution and figuring already firmly planned out in his mind.

He relished knowing someone’s birthday and bounced from one foot to the other, his head thrown back in glee, as they opened the funniest birthday card he could find, usually one that played a song or silly animal sound anticipating their surprise and laughter.

Bruce’s jokes were without pause, delivered like a stand-up pro, and were memorable. He enjoyed them as much as anybody, too, which made the moment even funnier.

But Bruce was more than his humor. He was a hero.

He was a Vietnam veteran who happened to step on a land mine, and was hurt so badly it was a miracle he survived at all.

Bruce joked that, after his recovery, he received a bill from the US government for his rifle, which went missing in the explosion, ending the story with, “It’s a good thing I wasn’t driving a tank!”

Only Bruce could and would tell a joke about that painful and life-changing event in his life. His scars were visible, but his constant smile and bubbling personality kept you from noticing them. Those bluest of blue eyes shining out from his flushed face and white hair were unforgettable.

As fun-loving and silly as he appeared to be, Bruce was the most sincere and loyal friend you could hope for. He lived for the love of his life – his wife Deb – and cared for her faithfully until her death.

Bruce never wanted public attention or accolades, but I feel called to give a fond farewell to him, in hopes he knows how many friends he made in his lifetime and how many smiles and laughter he sparked.

I can see him now, bouncing back and forth, in a circle with St. Peter, Deb and the angels, yucking it up in hilarity, retelling a funny story about his Bakersfield days.

Kudos, Bruce.