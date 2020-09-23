St. Mary’s participates in CYO Tournament

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Storm Lake St. Mary’s played in the CYO Tournament on Sunday in LeMars and the Panthers were defeated in four of their five matches.
The Panthers were defeated by Algona Garrigan 21-15, 17-21, 15-13; Carroll Kuemper 21-11, 21-14; Sioux City Heelan 21-7, 21-16; and LeMars Gehlen 21-13, 21-9; but defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 21-17, 19-21, 15-13.
