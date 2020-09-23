Sioux County reaches 30% COVID-19 positivity rate, showing community spread

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
BY LINH TA | Iowa Capital Dispatch
State officials don’t know what’s causing the high number of COVID-19 infections in Sioux County, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.
Over the past week, the county’s 14-day average positivity rate has hovered around 30%. The growing number of COVID-19 infections has prompted local public health officials to post a message on Facebook encouraging residents to wear a face mask and avoid social gatherings.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.