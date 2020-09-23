Sioux County reaches 30% COVID-19 positivity rate, showing community spread

BY LINH TA | Iowa Capital Dispatch

State officials don’t know what’s causing the high number of COVID-19 infections in Sioux County, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.

Over the past week, the county’s 14-day average positivity rate has hovered around 30%. The growing number of COVID-19 infections has prompted local public health officials to post a message on Facebook encouraging residents to wear a face mask and avoid social gatherings.