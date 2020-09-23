Sioux Central runs into tough competition in OA-BCIG Tournament, drops four matches

Sioux Central played in the OA-BCIG Tournament last Saturday and the Rebels were defeated in all four of their matches.

The Rebels fell to OA-BCIG 21-19, 21-13. Jenna Jessen led the team in hitting by going 8-for-9 with four kills. Bradi Krager was 5-for-6 with three kills and Alyse Terrell 5-for-8 with three kills.