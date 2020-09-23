Sioux Central kept out of end zone by Emmetsburg, 27-0

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Emmetsburg held Sioux Central to 142 yards of total offense as the E’Hawks handed the Rebels a 27-0 setback in a district game last Friday night at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels managed only 73 yards rushing while passing for 69 yards. Jayden Harder led the ground game with 40 yards on 14 carries.
