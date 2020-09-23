Newell-Fonda has successful outing at Carroll Tournament

Newell-Fonda participated in the Carroll Tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs won four of the five matches they played.

The Mustangs beat South Central Calhoun 21-13, 21-6. Ella Larsen led the team in hitting by going 10-for-10 with eight kills. Macy Sievers was 5-for-7 with five kills and Mary Walker 5-for-5 with three kills.