New police officers

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Officer Clinton Butler was sworn in as a Patrol Officer with the City of Storm Lake Monday at Storm Lake City Hall By Mayor Mike Porsch. Officer Butler has already begun his initial training as a Storm Lake Police Officer and will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy for state certification at a later time.
