The 2020 Newell-Fonda National Honor Society inductees include, front row, L-R: Anna Bellcock, Kristal Ried, Jazli Lopez, Sophie Stewart, Paige Roberts, Macy Sievers, Haylee Puhrmann and Emily Mercer. Back: Jaron Vanderhoff, Beau Wilken and Trey Jungers.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.