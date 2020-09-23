ISG serves with ‘impact day’ 

Brook Sievers, Amanda Goodenow and Josh Werner of ISG brushed a protective coating on the carved animal statue in front of The Storm Lake Times Friday morning. As a company, ISG donates their employees’ time in multiple locations with an “impact day.” The entire team volunteers with Storm Lake United to varnish all of Storm Lake’s 23 chainsaw carvings. The preservative keeps the sculptures from deteriorating. “We did it last year and it was fun,” said Sievers on her day out of the office.

