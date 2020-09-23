Gerald Nieland

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Gerald D. Nieland, 68, of Newell died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will take place on Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

