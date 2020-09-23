LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This letter is in response to Harlan Grau’s letter to the editor on Aug. 28, where he shared his characterization of Biden supporters as socialists, Antifa, Deep State swampers, flag burners, opponents of gun rights, and educators teaching kids to hate the USA, among other things. I am not offended by your point of view, Mr. Grau, but I am terribly saddened. In my experience, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

When I think of the liberals in my life, the words that come to mind are hardworking, generous and compassionate. They don’t want to take away your guns; they want sensible regulations around the use of firearms. They aren’t looking for hand-outs, but they understand that sometimes people need a helping hand and view our responsibility as citizens to help (not enable) those in need. They don’t hate the USA; they care deeply about our country and want to make it a better place for all people.

Fox News, MSNBC, and other far right/left-leaning media are spewing hateful messages, focusing on the radicals in each party, and inciting fear about “the other side.” It's propaganda, not news. What saddens me most is that people are falling for these divisive messages and it’s tearing families, communities, and our country apart. My challenge to you, Mr. Grau, is to turn off the “news” and spend time with left-leaning people in your community. Share your perspective, ask questions, and really listen to their perspectives and values. Sure there will be differences, but if you take the time to find some common ground, I hope you’ll see we aren’t so different after all.

MARET FREEMAN

Portland, Maine (formerly from Storm Lake)