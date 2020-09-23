Private graveside services for Eleanor Anderson, 101, of Aurelia, were held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Afton Township Cemetery, with Pastor Karen Berg officiating. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia was in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor Mae Blake was born July 11, 1919, the daughter of John D. and Agnes Marie (Scott) Blake, in Afton Township, Cherokee County. She attended Afton #2 rural school for eight years, her freshman year at Wilson High School in Cherokee, then Aurelia High School where she graduated in 1937. In the fall of 1938 she completed a shorthand and advanced typing course at Dickinson Secretarial School in Omaha, Neb. Eleanor was very proud of her heritage; she descends from six ancestors that came to America on the Mayflower, and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

On March 21, 1944 Eleanor was united in marriage to Wilmer E. “Teeny” Anderson by Rev. J.A. Farnsworth at the Methodist Church in Cherokee. To this union one son was born, David Wilmer, on March 21, 1946. They moved from Aurelia farming area to Alta area in March 1955, and retired from the farm on Highway 3 into Alta in 1987.

Eleanor was employed at Central Trust & Savings Bank in Cherokee for five and a half years, Alta Creamery for three and a half years, North West Iowa Farm Business Association for seven seasons, Alta Lumber for three and a half years, and Melander’s in Alta for more than 20 years, and had spent many years as a bookkeeper. She finally retired in her 90s having been the bookkeeper for Alta United Methodist Church. She was a member of Alta United Methodist Church and enjoyed United Methodist Women and Church Circle. She had been active in girls 4-H – “Afton League of the 4-Leaf Clover”, was a member of the Pal Club, and Country Rambler’s Club.

Eleanor died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at UnityPoint St. Luke’s in Sioux City. She had been a resident at Acura Healthcare of Aurelia.

Preceding Eleanor in death were her parents; her husband Teeny on Dec. 26, 1988; daughter-in-law Cynthia (Benna) Anderson; three brothers: Rolan, Russell and Don Blake; sister Muriel Hasenwinkel, five brothers-in-law: Raymond Hasenwinkel, Harry Anderson, Paul Anderson, Marvin “Mardy” Anderson and Harold “Yubby” Anderson; six sisters-in-law: Donna Blake, Peggy Blake, Nina Anderson, Phyllis Anderson, Mary Anderson and Melva Anderson.

Survivors include her son David and his wife Jeanie Anderson; four grandsons: Bryan and his wife Jeanie Anderson of Cypress, Texas; Bradley and his wife Marlene Anderson of Cherokee; and Todd Anderson and Troy Anderson, both of St. Paul, Minn.; two step-grandsons: Brad Kelley of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Steve and his wife Erin Kelley of New Hope, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Annette Blake of Cherokee; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends.