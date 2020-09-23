Editorials: Grassley’s choice

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has said that he does not favor pushing through a Supreme Court nomination in the throes of an election. On Monday, Grassley shamed himself by repudiating that position in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday. Our senior senator and former chairman of the Judiciary Committee could have made himself clear and declared that he would vote against a nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg. Instead, he tarnished his legacy. He will be remembered not as an honest broker but a power-hungry hayseed.

Grassley was instrumental in denying a hearing four years ago to Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee to the court to fill a vacancy left with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. He and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the voters should be allowed to decide, and put off filling the vacancy until after the election.

Now, McConnell wants to rush a nomination through while President Trump is in office and Republicans control the Senate. Of course, they can do so if they have the votes. Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have stated they will not go along. We thought Grassley might honor his previous position.

Fewer than 50 days remain until the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden implored McConnell to wait, fearing further division in a nation already ripped apart and exhausted. Our priority should be on maintaining our institutions at this critical moment. Instilling more cynicism is not the answer.

Democrats are so put off that they are starting crazy talk about enlarging the court should they take control of the Senate and White House. Calmer heads need to prevail.

We doubt that the court is lost to the conservative Federalist Society for generations, as people keep repeating. Justices Thomas and Alito each are over 70. With Justice Kavanaugh’s bad habits you never are sure how long he will last. All is not lost. Chief Justice John Roberts has moderated during his tenure and appears to be trying to save the court’s reputation for independence.

We expect that Sen. Joni Ernst, in a tough re-election battle, would follow McConnell’s lead. Grassley does not stand for election. He used to think of himself as an independent maverick, a person of integrity and honesty. As he got near power, Grassley changed. He became McConnell’s errand boy. He should stand for something other than power. He should be remembered not as a hypocrite but as somebody who stood up for a fair deal. He won’t be. The public does not approve. Ernst and Grassley will suffer the consequences, and they will be judged by history.

Scholten is a contender

Most surprising in the Iowa Poll released by The Des Moines Register on Saturday was the revelation that Democrat JD Scholten trails Republican Randy Feenstra 49-44% in the Fourth Congressional District. Last summer, a generic Republican led a generic Democrat for that House seat by 22 points.

Scholten came within three percentage points of beating Rep. Steve King in 2018. He has worked non-stop ever since, visiting every little burg in the 39 counties of Northwest Iowa in his motorhome Sioux City Sue. Scholten has campaigned in Storm Lake countless times, most recently drawing a large crowd for one of his parking lot rallies. He had 24 people out to hear him in tiny Cooper, down near Jefferson, last weekend.

He has been making friends wherever he goes — it’s hard not to like the former semi-pro pitcher and paralegal — and that adds up. He speaks to disgruntled Republican farmers who know they’ve been getting locked out of markets and squeezed in every direction by companies with too much power and influence. He appeals to small-town folks worried about losing their grocery stores against Dollar General. He quotes the Bible. He is for universal health care and Social Security and a compassionate immigration system that works.

Feenstra is for everything Steve King and Donald Trump are for. He refuses to debate Scholten. He has not campaigned in Storm Lake. He is betting that Sioux, O’Brien and Lyon counties will do the trick. Meantime, Scholten is raising more funds and making more friends in Sioux County and Palo Alto. He is connecting in Ames, Sioux City, Fort Dodge and Mason City. Scholten should win Storm Lake, as he did last time.

Republicans thought all they had to do was get rid of Steve King and they would be rid of Scholten. Not so fast. This is a contest.

-ART CULLEN