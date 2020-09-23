DOT — We need to pee!

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Where is the public uproar over the Iowa DOT’s proposal to close eight of the state’s full service rest stops? I am appalled that they are trying to sneak this preposterous plan through at a time when people are distracted by the upcoming election, the continuous Covid crisis, rampant wildfires on the west coast, horrible Hurricane Sally, and the startling news that popular commentator, Randy Rainbow, recently revealed that he is not voting for Donald Trump.

Throughout the years, I have visited most of Iowa’s rest areas and have appreciated these convenient places where travelers have the opportunity to release their unruly children, walk their pets, get rejuvenated while breathing fresh air, and take care of other important business. Plus people can avoid the unpleasantness of fumes if they don’t need gasoline.

Adequate rest stops are an indication of a state’s concern for providing positive experiences for residents and other people driving through. Personally, I push pins into the voodoo dolls of officials from other states who cause consternation by being oblivious to unbearable bladder matters.

I hope the DOT reconsiders this terrible idea and continues to contribute to Iowa’s image of being a very welcoming state.

ANDRIETTE WICKSTROM

Storm Lake