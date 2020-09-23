Dennis Spooner

Dennis L. Spooner, 69, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Dennis Lee Spooner, the son of Leonard (Bud) and Evelyn (Ehlers) Spooner was born on Sept. 10, 1951 in Storm Lake.

Dennis attended grade school at West Elementary and junior high and high school in Storm Lake. He graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1969.

On Nov. 29, 1969, Dennis was united in marriage to Ruth Ellen Chambers in Storm Lake. The couple was blessed with three children, Daniel, Keara and Gregory.

In his free time, Dennis had many hobbies such as reading the newspapers, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, watching Nascar, going to the races in Alta and other racetracks in the area with his sons Dan and Greg, and enjoyed watching airplanes at the Minneapolis airport along with watching machinery in the Storm Lake area and staying up to date on current worksites. Denny was a people watcher, and enjoyed spending time sitting and watching people at Walmart and later at Hardees where he also enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Above all, Denny loved to spend time with his family, whether it was having campfires in the backyard, being together on the holidays, or going to his grandchildren’s activities. He will be forever remembered as a loving and supportive father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Daniel (Misty) Spooner of Manning; Keara (Tom) Cormany of Albert City; Gregory (Jenni) Spooner of Kingsley; brothers: Jim (Pauline) Spooner of Greely, Colo.; Tom (Sharon) Spooner of Crystal, Minn.; sisters: Donna Spooner of Storm Lake; Elaine Botine of Milford; grandchildren: Easton Spooner of Carroll; Andan Spooner of Manning; Braeden, Ryan and Bryson Cormany of Albert City; Emma, Jack and Harrison Spooner of Kingsley; extended family and friends.

Also survived are numerous foreign exchange students that Dennis and Ruth opened their home to over the years: Atsunari Kawaguchi of Japan; Ferhan Salman of Turkey; Rita Rathonyi of Hungary; Tetyana Dushenkovska of Ukraine; Ariadna Vacinovic of Romania; Francisco Cantero of Spain; Rebeca Aparicio of Spain; Stasha Ler of Italy; Andi Gega of Albania, Michaela Kobzova of Slovakia; Kira Kristensen of Denmark; Zuzana Andreanska of Slovakia; and Renato Siselama of Ecuador.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ellen Spooner; brother Bob Spooner; sister Betty Spooner Wallerstedt; his parents Bud and Evelyn Spooner; and his parents-in-law George and Mary Ellen Chambers.